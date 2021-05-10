YS Jagan reviews on Covid-19 measures in the state, directs officials to strengthen 104 system

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the authorities to further strengthen the 104 system in Andhra Pradesh and asked officers to make regular mock calls and monitor performance. He conducted the review today with covid‌ special officers and gave instructions to them on this occasion. He advised the authorities to ensure there is a response to the patients who calls to 104 number clarified that the bed should be allotted to those in need. He suggested to enhance beds significantly in districts where congestion of victims is high. The CM directed that there should be a health ally in every hospital.

Jagan said the vaccination program is under the control of the central government and would have to be procured within the quota fixed by the Center. Everyone knows that the production and availability of vaccines is not within the purview of the state. As there are only 19 lakh doses are coming in a month, rhe CM suggested that the authorities should decide on going for a global tender on the purchase of vaccines.

The Chief Minister directed that there should be no congestion at the vaccination centers and opined that Asha workers and ANMs should inform the people about the vaccination. Jagan has made clear that the second dose of vaccine be completed for those over 45 years of age. The CM directed the authorities to ensure that remdesivir injections are not moved to the black market and their use is audited in public and private hospitals.