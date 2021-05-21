YS Jagan reviews on Covid situation, directs officials to ensure all facilities provided in hospitals

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the covid control and prevention measures. He directed officials to see to it that oxygen generator plants are set up in all government hospitals to suit the bed capacity. In the case of black fungus, he advised the officials to be vigilant and directed that the hospitals must adhere to certain standards. The Chief Minister directed the officials to take special care in regard to food for the patients and hygiene in the hospitals.



The CM also directed the government to take strict action against the hospitals which are charging more than the prices fixed by the government, as well as the hospitals which have committed irregularities in the matter of injections like Remdesivir. The CM said action should be taken on cases booked by intelligence officials.



The CM directed the authorities to give highest priority to sanitation in hospitals and clarified that the environment should not be uncomfortable and unsanitary for patients. On the other hand, the CM reviewed the collection, supply and storage of oxygen wherein the officials explained to the CM that 2 oxygen‌ trains were running and another oxygen train will also start this week. "Apart from this, we are also airlifting tankers to Bhubaneswar every day and were able to draw oxygen from anywhere in the country," the officials said.



The meeting was attended by Deputy CM Alla Nani, CS Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Industries Special Chief Secretary Karikala Valaven, Medical Health Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, covid Task Force Committee Chairman MT Krishna Babu, Medical and Health Chief Secretary (CoD) M. Ravichandra, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, 104 Call Center Incharge A. Babu, Aarogyasri CEO Dr. A. Mallikarjun, APMS IDC VC and MD V. Vijayarama Raju, Finance Secretary N. Gulzar, Director of Industries Juvvadi Subramaniam.

