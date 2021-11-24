YS Jagan reviews on flood relief measures, directs officials to carry out without hurdles

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again conducted a review on relief measures in flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh. The review was carried out by video conference with the collectors of Nellore, Chittoor, YSR Kadapa, and the Anantapur districts at the secretariat on Wednesday. On this occasion, the CM reviewed the progress of implementation of the directions given at the last meeting.

The Chief Minister discussed in detail the distribution of daily necessities, distribution of additional Rs 2,000 to flood-affected families, relief camps, restoration of electricity and drinking water supply, medical health camps, compensation to families who lost their lives in misfortune, location of missing persons and distribution of fodder to cattle.

The officials then briefed the CM on the flood damage reports and progress on relief efforts. Collectors said the program to provide necessities to 95,949 flood-affected families has been expedited. They said 19,832 people in all four districts received necessities. They are also being provided with necessities during this evening. The flood-affected families received Rs 2,000 as additional assistance. All the people from the relief camps are said to have returned home.