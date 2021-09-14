YS Jagan reviews on Medical and health dept., directs officials to increase beds for Aarogyasri

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that at least fifty percent of the beds in hospitals set up by Health Hubs should be given to Aarogyasri patients. He said the charges paid under Aarogyasri were better compared to the charges paid by health insurance companies. The CM said that if more beds are allotted to Aarogyasri, they should be given priority in health hubs.



YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday conducted a review on the medical and health department at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. The CM also discussed with the officials on covid‌ conditions in the state, vaccination, health hubs, management of hospitals, and family doctor concepts.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that a member of the board of hospitals coming through Health Hubs would be from the government. Doctors from the state are also settling here and the intention to provide better medical services is also being fulfilled by Health Hubs. He said the constant availability of doctors should be a criterion for the selection of hospitals and Health hubs should pay special attention to the establishment of hospitals that perform organ transplant treatments. The CM clarified that there should be no need to go to other states for medical treatment. The CM said that priority should be given to companies that run hospitals on a non-profit basis.

CM review on hospital management

The officials briefed the CM on the management practices followed in various medical institutions and corporate hospitals. He said special officers were being appointed to manage the hospitals. Officers will manage building services, facility management services, and biomedical waste management services. The CM gave the green signal for the appointment of officers for management from CHCs to teaching hospitals and directed that the newly constructed hospitals and teaching hospitals should be in line with the best management practices. He also said that special attention should be paid to the design of these beds in hospitals, maintenance of bathrooms, hygiene, and quality of food.

He suggested that the best management practices should be put in government hospitals and that everyone who is not in good health should be in a position to go to government hospitals. The level of supervision in the management of hospitals should be strengthened and if there is leave beyond the stipulated day's immediate action should be taken.

The officials have provided details regarding the Family Doctor 'Concept and said that the

family Doctor ‌ concept would begin from November 15 in 258 mandals and extended to all mandals from next January 26th. The officials who provided details to the CM on vaccination along with covid‌-19 preventive and control measures and briefed over the readiness for the third wave.

Deputy Chief Minister (Medical Health) Alla Nani, Medical Health Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, covid Task Force Committee Chairman MT Krishna Babu, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, 104 Call Center in-charge A Bab,u and Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni were present on the occasion. Aarogyasri CEO V Vinay Chand, APMSIDC VC and MD D Muralidhar Reddy, Industry Director JVN Subramaniam, and other senior officials were present.