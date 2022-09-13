YS Jagan reviews on medical sector, directs officials to strengthen cancer departments

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on the performance of medical and health departments on Tuesday and focused on cancer prevention and treatment. The CM ordered to set up special departments in every medical college and to strengthen the existing cancer departments and also to set up 4 linac machines in Vijayawada, Anantapur, Kakinada and Guntur teaching hospitals.



The chief minister has also directed to make arrangements in other places also in a phased manner and has given green signal for liner works in Srikakulam, Nellore, Ongole. The CM has given ordered to modernize and strengthen cancer departments in 7 medical colleges and set up state-of-the-art cancer departments in the newly constructed medical colleges as well.

Reviewing on the Family Doctor Program, the chief minister asked the authorities to appoint a special officer in the districts to supervise the family doctor program abd called on to eradicate the problem of anemia within a year.

AP Medical and Health Minister Vidudala Rajini, Medical and Health Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Medical and Health Principal Secretary (Covid Management and Vaccination) Muddada Ravi chandra, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Medical and Health Special Secretary GS Naveen Kumar, Health and Family Welfare Director J. .Nivas, Aarogyasri CEO MN Harindra Prasad, APVVP Commissioner V Vinod Kumar and other officials also participated in this review.