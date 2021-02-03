YS Jagan reviews on Nadu-Nedu in govt. schools, directs officials to gear up for second phase

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to prepare for the second phase of the 'Nadu-Nedu' program in government schools. CM YS Jagan held a review meeting on Wednesday at the camp office on 'Jagananna Gorumudda' along with the 'Nadu-Nedu' program. CM Jagan directed to start the second phase more effectively today in view of the experiences encountered in the first phase. It was made clear to the authorities that there was no compromise anywhere in the quality of the works. Officials said work on the second tranche would begin on April 15, which is planned to be completed by December 31. The second tranche is estimated to cost around Rs 4,446 crore. About Rs 3,700 crore is being spent in the first phase, which is unprecedented in a single year, officials said.

CM Jagan sought details from the authorities on the resumption of school and student attendance to which officials said they would collect details on student attendance through the app from February 15. The CM suggested that if students are absent they should message their parents and send a volunteer directly on the second day to find out the details. The meeting was attended by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Chief Secretary Budithi Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner V Chinaveerabhadra, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan State Project Director Vetriselvi and other senior officials.

Later, CM Jagan also reviewed the 'Jagananna Gorumudda' program. The CM has issued clear instructions to the officers to implement the lunch scheme properly and not to compromise on quality. The CM also reviewed the maintenance of toilets in schools and said a memorandum of understanding has been signed with Sulabh International to maintain the toilets. CM Jagan told the officials that about 49,000 staff were required for the maintenance and that SOP would provide Sulab international training to the toilet maintenance staff on the maintenance of the toilets.