YS Jagan reviews on Nadu-Nedu in Public Health, says hospitals should be managed efficiently

CM YS Jagan directed the authorities to have corporate-style services in government hospitals. He said the goal is to make best medicine, the best management, the best standards available in hospitals. He said there should be no question of shortage of doctors and staff. The CM conducted a review on the Nadu-Nedu program in the field of public health at the camp office in Tadepalli. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, CS Adityanath Das, Chief Secretary of the Medical Health Department Anil Kumar Singhal and others. CM Jagan directed that the management of hospitals should be highly efficient and all necessary steps should be taken to this end.

CM Jagan discussed with officials on development programs and new structures in YSR Health Clinics, PHCs, CHCs, Area Hospitals and Medical Colleges. He said the government has taken up Nadu-Nedu programs in the fields of medicine and education. He said action should be taken without any shortage of funds for these works. The CM directed the authorities to take steps to ensure that the works are completed within the stipulated target. If there are any problems with land acquisition, etc. should be brought to his attention immediately.

He said that steps should be taken to solve the problems immediately. CM Jagan directed to pay special attention to the management of existing hospitals, newly constructed hospitals and teaching hospitals. "All the facilities and amenities we want when we go to hospitals should be available to the poor in government hospitals," he added. The best standards should be followed in all aspects, including sanitation, bedsheets, patients' room, beds, hospital environment, meals provided to patients. The CM directed to prepare SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) on the steps to be taken and the procedures to be followed so far. It was clarified that the management of hospitals should not be taken lightly.