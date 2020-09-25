YS Jagan reviews on procurement of agriculture products, assures MSP to farmers produce

YS Jagan mohan Reddy on Friday held a review at his camp office on the procurement of agricultural products for the kharif season this year. On this occasion, he said that the incidents that took place in Nellore district (where violence acts reported) should not be repeated anywhere under any circumstances. He also said that every crop should be procured from RBK and the minimum support price should be provided for the farmers.

"Every RBK should have a large display board comprising minimum support price (MSP) for crops; RBKs should also stand as full-fledged centers for grain procurement and avoid marketing problems to farmers, Jagan said. The responsibility will be laid in the shoulders of Joint Collectors," Jagan added. The Chief Minister said that there should not be a scope for the cotton purchases and made it clear that justice should be done to the cotton farmers and the government's reputation should not be lost under any circumstances.

He directed the authorities to take steps to increase the CCI purchasing centers and make it more beneficial to the farmer and ensure that the purchasing centers be set up at the places where it is most useful. The Chief Minister further directed the authorities to focus more on the e-marketing platform and link the details of buyers of grain and other agricultural products in the open market and asked to create more market access for farmers. CM YS Jagan asserted that about Rs 3,300 crore worth of agricultural produce is expected to be procured this season and a price stabilization fund has been set up to this extent.