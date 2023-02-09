YS Jagan reviews on revenue dept. officials says they are reaching goals

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on revenue departments at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. He asked the officials to investigate on the steps followed by other states in incurring good income. However, the officials briefed over the revenue aspects to the Chief Minister. They said that the income have gone down due to the Covid conditions and opined that they are reaching the targets set

Stating that that national average of GST collections till December-2022 is 24.8 percent while that of AP is 26.2 percent, the officials revealed that the collection is better than Telangana (17.3 percent), Tamil Nadu (24.9 percent) and Gujarat (20.2 percent). The officials said that while the GST collections by January 2022 is Rs. 26,360.28 crores, it has increased to Rs. 28,181.86 crore by January 2023. They said that the income has almost reached the target of Rs. 46,231 crore including GST, petrol, professional tax and excise revenues are combined collecting Rs. 43,231 crores.

The authorities said that key changes have been made in the tax collection mechanism as per the orders given by the CM in the past and joined that the revenue has been improving through easy procedures for tax payers and simplification of procedures. The officials said that the collections are improving due to data analytics. CM Jagan suggested that the officials should study the policies in the states which are performing better than AP, so that good policies can be implemented in the state.

Officials said that the Ministry of Mines and Minerals has earned Rs.3,649 crore till February 6 of this financial year and has reached one hundred percent of the set target. Earnings of Rs.2,220 crore as on February 6 of last financial year.

The officials further said that the set revenue target of Rs.5,000 crores will be almost reached and adequate steps are being taken to bring the non-operational mines into operation. They also revealed that they have taken all measures to sell the red sandalwood stock held by the state government and are making all arrangements for the sale in three phases.