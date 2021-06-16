YS Jagan reviews with collectors on Spandana program, directs to gets ready to face third wave

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan conducted the review with collectors and staff. A video conference was held on Wednesday with collectors on the Spandana program on Distribution of house site pattaa, progress of house construction. The availability of seeds, fertilizers and loans in Kharif, as well as the construction of village secretariats, RBKs and health clinics were reviewed. He said the collectors and staff are doing an excellent job in terms of control of covid. The number of positive cases in the state is declining and the rate of positivity is also declining.

The CM also suggested that everyone be vaccinated and that a fever survey be conducted in the villages every week. He said it is better to be careful as there is expected third wave of coronavirus and advised to be ready to face. He opined that children need to be included in any precautionary measures against the virus as the third wave mostly affects children. The CM suggested that special attention be paid to the treatment of children and that the activity be prepared and implemented for the next 2 months at the district level.



"We are setting up three state level hospitals for the treatment of children, one in Vizag, one in Krishna-Guntur and one in Tirupati," he said. Collectors were directed to identify the lands required in this regard. Jagan said that all RTPCR tests should be done and appreciated the collectors in implementation of Aarogyasri.



He said 89 percent of the covid treatment was done under Aarogyasri and opined that collectors have taken care not to burden the poor financially under any circumstances. The chief minister said over 16 thousand people are undergoing covid treatment where more than 14,000 people are being treated under Aarogyasri. He said collectors should also focus on private hospitals.



He directed collectors to be prepared for launch of Vidya Deevena and Kapu Nestam schemes to be implemented in July, and YSR Cheyutha on a June 22.

