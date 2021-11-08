YS Jagan reviews with officials over issues to be discussed with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arranged a preparatory meeting with officials ahead of his meeting with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. During the meeting held at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli, CM Jagan had a lengthy discussion with the officials. CM Jagan will leave for Bhubaneswar tomorrow (09-11-2021) and is scheduled to hold talks with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday evening on issues related to the two states. On this occasion, CM Jagan will discuss three issues with the Odisha CM such as the Neradi barrage construction, Janjhavati project, and Kothia villages dispute. CM Jagan will explain the benefits to both the states due to Neradi barrage.

Meanwhile, the officials said the construction of the barrage would require 103 acres from the Odisha state, of which 67 acres would be riverbed area. They said construction of the barrage will also provide immediate irrigation to about six thousand acres in Odisha. The officials further said that they are irrigating based on rubber dam and opined that out of 24,640 acres, only 5,000 acres can be irrigated and farmers will be fully benefitted if the project is completed. Officials said that if the project is completed, 4 villages in Odisha will be completely flooded and 6 villages will be partially flooded.

The authorities have put before the CM all the details related to the Kothia villages dispute and described recent developments in Kothia villages. Vizianagaram District Collector Surya Kumari explained to the CM that 16 out of 21 villages have decided to merge in Andhra Pradesh

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma, DGP Gautam Sawang, Home Secretary Kumara Vishwajit, Water Resources Secretary J Shyamala Rao, Water Resources Department ENC Narayana Reddy, and Vizianagaram District Collector A Surya Kumari.