YS Jagan says tribunals on land disputes will continue despite comprehensive survey

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme. On this occasion, CM Jagan took another important decision for the settlement of land disputes. He revealed that the tribunals will continue even after the completion of the comprehensive survey under the scheme.



Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, CS Sameer Sharma and senior officials attended the review held on Tuesday at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. CM Jagan ordered the officials to set up a tribunal for the settlement of land disputes in each mandal center and to operate this tribunal on a permanent basis.



It was revealed to the officials that there should be a proper mechanism to resolve the disputes that arise during the survey and orders have been issued that there should be mobile tribunal units and a comprehensive operation should be made for this. The Chief Minister urged the officials to bring the best system in the state for the settlement of land disputes.



The ambitious land survey program across the state is accelerating. So far, the survey has been completed in about a thousand villages, and steps are being taken towards completing the survey in another thousand villages by October. The survey teams are moving forward only after measuring the lands with the help of drones and issuing their pictures.

After the survey is completed, the objections from the land owners are being resolved. Revenue officials said that these amendments will be useful in the preparation of new revenue records to be prepared after the completion of the survey.