YS Jagan slams Naidu over allegations on liquor brands, says it were introduced in TDP regime

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy made interesting remarks on the liquor policy subject in the Andhra Pradesh assembly. He was incensed that every party leader was spreading false propaganda on the deaths in Jangareddygudem and explained that all the liquor brands now available in AP were under the rule of TDP chief Chandrababu. Navratnas are our brands but all liquor brands are Chandrababu, said CM Jagan.

CM Jagan reminded that many liquor brands were allowed under the Chandrababu government and outraged that those brands were being propagated as if the government had created them. The chief minister said that during the Chandrababu regime, 254 new brands were introduced. Bhoom Bhoom, Government Choice, Powerstar 999, President's Medal, Heaven's Door, Clip Hanger, 999 Legend, Russian Romanova are Chandrababu's brands, YS Jagan said adding that he surprised to hear the names of these brands.

YS Jagan said seven distilleries were licensed from 2014-2019 and clarified that not a single new distillery was allowed under their government. Jagan said there were 20 distilleries in the state but only five before 1982. However, he said that brands like Cheyutha, Asara, Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Disha were brought under their rule. He said that women were given political positions