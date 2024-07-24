YS Jagan Stages Dharna at Jantar Mantar, alleges violence in the state

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP), staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to voice concerns over the rising incidents of violence in Andhra Pradesh. During the protest, Jagan accused the state police of bias and claimed they were acting in favor of the ruling party, led by Nara Lokesh.

Jagan alleged that over 30 murders had occurred within just 45 days in the state and warned that democracy in Andhra Pradesh was at risk and emphasized that no political power is permanent.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav showed solidarity with Jagan's cause, demonstrating cross-state political support against violence.