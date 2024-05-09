YS Jagan to campaign in Kurnool and Kalyandurgam today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to resume his election campaign after a one-day break, with three constituencies in Rayalaseema being the focus of his whirlwind tours. With only three days left for the general elections, CM Jagan has increased the speed of his campaign, along with other major parties like TDP and Jana Sena.

CM Jagan will conduct road shows in Kurnool, Kalyanadurgam, and Rajampet to highlight the achievements of his government in the past 59 months. He will participate in three meetings, starting from a campaign meeting at YSR Circle in Kurnool City at 10 am. He will then move to Kalyanadurgam constituency in a special helicopter to address a meeting at Kollapuramma Temple Road at 12.30 pm. After a lunch break, he will head to Rajampet in Annamayya district for another campaign meeting.

The whirlwind tours come after the successful Memanta Siddam Bus Yatra, with CM Jagan's speeches receiving a positive response from the public. With YCP having a strong hold in Rayalaseema districts, there is anticipation for more public support in today's campaign in the same zone. CM Jagan has been emphasizing the continuation of welfare schemes under YCP and warning against trusting the opposition.

The election campaign in Rayalaseema constituencies is gaining momentum, with CM Jagan addressing key issues and rallying support from the public.