Live
- Jio Bharat phones new 4G prepaid plans: Price, validity and more
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 05-07-2023
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 5
- PL Stock Report - Hero Motocorp (HMCL IN) - Event Update - Launch of a strong contender in premium space - BUY
- PL Stock Update: HDFCB Q1'24 business update
- It’s not 100 days; 100 international awards for ‘Balagam’
- Official: Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ wraps shoot
- Apple to offer massive battery with iPhone 15 Series: Details
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 05-07-2023
- Hyderabad: Private travel bus creates havoc in Erragadda, four injured
YS Jagan to Delhi today, likely to meet Modi and Amit Shah
Highlights
CM Jagan is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers to discuss issues related to the state.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go to Delhi on Wednesday. He will leave his residence in Tadepalli at 9 am and go to Delhi from Gannavaram airport at 9.30 am.
At around one o'clock in the afternoon, he will reach the residence of Janpath-1 in Delhi.
During this visit, CM Jagan is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers to discuss issues related to the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS