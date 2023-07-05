YS Jagan to Delhi today, likely to meet Modi and Amit Shah

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go to Delhi on Wednesday. He will leave his residence in Tadepalli at 9 am and go to Delhi from Gannavaram airport at 9.30 am.



At around one o'clock in the afternoon, he will reach the residence of Janpath-1 in Delhi.

During this visit, CM Jagan is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers to discuss issues related to the state.