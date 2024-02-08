Live
YS Jagan to Delhi today, likely to meet PM Modi
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go to Delhi today.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go to Delhi today. He would reach Delhi today evening and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi.
Meanwhile, CM Jagan would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (Friday) morning as part of his visit to Delhi.
Further, in the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Jagan will discuss the funds and development of the state.
