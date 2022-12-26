YS Jagan to Delhi tomorrow to meet PM Narendra Modi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Delhi. The CM will leave for Delhi on Tuesday evening and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.



During this meeting, many issues related to the state will be brought to the attention of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, in the first week of this month too, CM Jagan visited Delhi and participated in the meeting held in connection with the G20 summit under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi and recently attended the video conference held with the Prime Minister.