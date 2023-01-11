YS Jagan to disburse interest free loans to street vendors under Jagananna Thodu scheme

YS Jagan on Wednesday will disburse the interest free loans to the street vendors as part of Jagananna Thodu scheme. Under the Jagananna Thodu scheme, 3.95 lakh small traders and traditional artisans will be given new loans of Rs. 395 crore through banks at the rate of Rs 10,000 each. Also, the interest reimbursement of Rs.15.17 crore for the last 6 months will be credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries virtually from Chief Minister camp office.



According to the norms, those who have set up permanent or temporary shops in villages and towns in a space of about 5 feet long and 5 feet wide are eligible for this scheme. Also, people live by selling goods, vegetables and fruits on pushcarts on the footpaths and streets. People who sell goods in baskets, baskets, bicycles, motorcycles, autos and traditional artisans like brass work are also eligible.



The officials said that those who depend on the professions of Kondapalli Bammala making, lace works, kalankari, puppeteers, potters etc. are also eligible for this scheme.