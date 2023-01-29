YS Jagan to disburse Jagananna Chedodu scheme amount tomorrow in Palanadu

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Vinukonda of Palanadu district tomorrow (Monday) and disburse the Jagananna Chedodu scheme finds into the accounts of the beneficiaries.



According to the schedule, CM Jagan will leave Tadepalli residence at 10 am and reach Vinukonda at 10.40 am. From 11.05 to 12.20 they will participate in the public meeting organised at Vinukonda Vellathur Road and deposit cash in the accounts of the beneficiaries under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme.

The chief minister will leave from there at 1.05 pm and reach Tadepalli residence at 1.45 pm.

The Jagan government has brought this scheme for all the small scale traders (handicrafts) in the state. Under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme, assistance of Rs 10,000 is being provided every year for Rajaks, Nayi Brahmins and tailors for their required hand tools and investment.