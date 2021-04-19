YS Jagan To Hold High-Level Meeting Over impact of Coronavirus Second Wave in AP

Coronavirus second wave is rapidly spreading across the country and especially in Andhra Pradesh, the number of cases has been increasing at an alarming rate from the last week. The government is reviewing the situation from time to time across the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan will be holding a high level meeting on Monday in this regard to discuss over the Coronavirus situation in the state, positive cases and on the vaccination program. Several key decisions regarding coronavirus formation are likely to be made.

While the educational institutions have been closed and exams cancelled due to rising corona cases in some states, schools in Andhra Pradesh are running. In this view, the chief minister would discuss on the tenth and Inter exams and restrictions also expected to be imposed on temples as the cases are increasing. Decisions are likely to be made in the case of running of markets and shops also bars and restaurants.

It is likely that government would focus on vaccination and covid care centers and seems to be going with door to door health survey with volunteers. With some states imposing night curfew, the AP government will review with the authorities on the possibilities. Many key decisions are likely to be made at this high level meeting.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 6582 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours as on Sunday morning. The total number of cases have mounted to 9,62,037 cases and the death toll to 7410 with 22 deaths on a single day.