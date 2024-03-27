YS Jagan heads to Idupulapaya, will kick start Memanta Siddham bus yatra

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy who is set to kick off his statewide election campaign with a bus Yatra named 'Memanta Siddham' has headed to Idupulapaya where the YSRCP cadre has arrived there in large number.





The bus yatra campaign will begin from Idupulapaya in YSR district, with the first day focused on the Kadapa parliamentary constituency. Large-scale arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth organization of the campaign, which will see CM Jagan Mohan Reddy travel through Vempalli, Veerapunainipalli, and Erraguntla on the first day.

Following a public meeting in Prodduthur, Jaganmohan Reddy will proceed to the night camp in Allagadda via Duvvur and Chagalamarri. He is scheduled to stay at the Allagadda Bypass for the night before continuing his journey the next day. The bus journey from Idupulapaya to Itchapuram will span a total of 21 days, with a route map prepared to ensure the trip covers each parliamentary constituency.

During the trip, Jaganmohan Reddy will engage with various groups in the constituencies, seeking their opinions on the government's performance. This marks the first time since assuming office as Chief Minister that he will be interacting with the public without any restrictions.



