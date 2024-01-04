YS Jagan to meet KCR today in Hyderabad, here is schedule

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Hyderabad on Thursday to meet BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. According to schedule, the Chief Minister will depart from his residence in Tadepalli at 10 am and will arrive at Gannavaram Airport by road at 10.20.

He will take a flight from Gannavaram at 10.30 am and reach Begumpet at 11.20 and then head to KCR residence in Banjara Hills Road no 14.



The Chief Minister will meet KCR from 11.30 am to 12.30 PM and head to Begumpet by 12.40 PM and will leave to Gannavaram and reach 1:30 and go to Tadepalli by 2.00 PM by road.



KCR recently underwent a hip replacement surgery and Jagan will visit him at his residence on Banjara Hills Road No. 14.