Live
- TDP Chandragiri incharge emphasises on right to vote, complains over fake votes
- TDP leader Gouri Venkat Reddy pays mourns over party activist's mother'a death
- Bhuvaneswari consoles families of deceased TDP activists
- Salman Khan undergoes intense training for ‘BULL’
- Asaduddin Owaisi terms CAA as unconstitutional
- Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; posts baby bump picture
- 6.50 crore women has travelled in TSRTC buses so far
- Kejriwal to be arrested today claims AAP. BJP retorts saying it is' Choron Ki Baraat'
- Intense dry cold wave grips Kashmir as people pray for snowfall
- TSRTC rental buses owners to hit the streets against govt on Jan 5
Just In
YS Jagan to meet KCR today in Hyderabad, here is schedule
Highlights
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Hyderabad on Thursday to meet BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Hyderabad on Thursday to meet BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. According to schedule, the Chief Minister will depart from his residence in Tadepalli at 10 am and will arrive at Gannavaram Airport by road at 10.20.
He will take a flight from Gannavaram at 10.30 am and reach Begumpet at 11.20 and then head to KCR residence in Banjara Hills Road no 14.
The Chief Minister will meet KCR from 11.30 am to 12.30 PM and head to Begumpet by 12.40 PM and will leave to Gannavaram and reach 1:30 and go to Tadepalli by 2.00 PM by road.
KCR recently underwent a hip replacement surgery and Jagan will visit him at his residence on Banjara Hills Road No. 14.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS