YS Jagan to meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on November 9 to discuss water disputes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking steps to have friendly relationship with border states. Against this backdrop, CM Jagan will tour the state of Odisha and is scheduled to meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on November 9

YS Jagan will soon complete three years in office as Chief Minister and at this point, he is taking steps to develop friendly relations with neighbouring states. In particular, the AP has stepped in to resolve the border dispute and water disputes with Odisha. He has already written a letter to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik saying that he would come and meet. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik responded positively to CM Jagan's letter and invited him for a meeting.

CM Jagan will leave for Bhubaneswar on the 9th of this month and will meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. The meeting is expected to discuss the Polavaram and Janjhavati Reservoir flood issues. It seems that the two chief ministers will jointly conduct a review with water resources department officials. Authorities said the visit is aimed at paving the way for the construction of a Neredi barrage.