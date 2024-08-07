Live
YS Jagan to Meet YSRCP Leaders Today Ahead of MLC Elections
Ahead of the MLC elections for Visakhapatnam local bodies, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to hold a pivotal meeting with YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) public representatives today. This gathering will include representatives from the Araku and Paderu constituencies, focusing on fortifying the party's position in the upcoming elections.
The CM's meeting comes in the wake of the announcement of Botsa Satyanarayana as the party's official candidate for the MLC seat. In a series of preparatory meetings, YS Jagan has been engaging with Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) members, Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) representatives, corporators, and councilors to strategize and ensure a decisive victory for Botsa.
The Chief Minister is expected to provide crucial directions and guidelines for the party's election strategy, underscoring the importance of unity and coordinated efforts among public representatives as they gear up for the crucial electoral battle.