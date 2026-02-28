Taapsee’s new look grabs attention

Taapsee Pannu, who began her acting journey in Telugu cinema, continues to evolve with a mix of digital projects, reinvention, and renewed public attention. The actress first won the hearts of Telugu audiences with films such as Jhummandi Naadam, Mister Perfect, and Gundello Godari, which established her as a promising performer and helped her build a strong fan base in the South.

After transitioning to Bollywood, Taapsee largely shifted her focus to Hindi cinema, making only occasional appearances in Telugu films. In recent years, however, some of her theatrical releases have not met expectations at the box office, leading to a relatively quieter phase in her mainstream film career. Despite this, the actress has shown no signs of slowing down.

Taapsee is currently exploring new opportunities through OTT platforms, where she is working on multiple digital projects and experimenting with diverse roles. These platforms have offered her the creative space to stay relevant, explore unconventional characters, and remain consistently active in the industry.

Adding to the buzz, her latest photoshoot has gone viral on social media. Dressed in a contemporary black saree with a bold, strappy blouse and a unique modern drape, Taapsee’s look has drawn widespread appreciation. Her minimal styling, confident posture, and natural expressions have amplified the impact of the visuals, earning praise from fans and fashion watchers alike.

Many believe this combination of digital reinvention and renewed public attention could mark the beginning of a fresh chapter in Taapsee Pannu’s evolving career.