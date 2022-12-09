YS Jagan to participate in a video conference with PM Modi to discuss of G-20 summit preparations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was arranged with the CMs and Lt. Governors of several states at 5 pm. The preparations for the G-20 summit to be held in India will be discussed on this occasion.



It is learned that the centre has given high priority to AP in the upcoming G-20 conferences across the country. The Prime Minister is planning to hold three conferences in AP in February and April. Visakhapatnam is likely to be the venue to hold the G-20 summit.



Meanwhile, in the background of India's assumption of responsibility as the G-20 president, the central government has decided to organize conferences and various programs from December this year to November next year. As part of this, 200 conferences are going to be organized in 56 cities and towns of the country on various topics.