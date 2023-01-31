YS Jagan to participate in AP Global Investor summit today in Delhi

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Delhi on Monday night. He will participate in the preparatory meeting of the AP Global Investor summit 2023 to be held in Delhi on Tuesday. Along with the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary to the State Government KS Jawahar Reddy, MP Mithun Reddy, Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah and a team of other officials left on Monday evening.



However, shortly after take off from Gannavaram airport at 5.03 am, a technical fault occurred in the plane. The concerned officials said that the pilot noticed that the pressurisation problem had arisen due to leakage in the AC valve. With this, the pilots informed the air traffic control.

As per the instruction of ATC, the flight was brought back and made an emergency landing at Gannavaram at 5.26. From there, the CM returned to Tadepalli residence at 6.06 am. Again he left at Gannavaram in another special flight at 9.28 pm and reached Delhi at 11.30 am.

The meeting will take place at Leela Palace Hotel on Tuesday and it will be a curtain-raiser for the forthcoming Global Investors Summit-2023 which would be held at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 to attract industrial investments into the state. The Summit has the theme 'Advantage Andhra' wherein the focus sectors like marine products, agro food processing, electric mobility and defence would be showcased.