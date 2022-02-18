YS Jagan to tour Guntur district today, to perform Bhumi Puja for Gokul Kshetra in Kolanukonda

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Guntur district today. As part of his tour, he will inaugurate the Akshaya Patra centralised Kitchen (Akshaya Patra) set up by ISKCON in Atmakur of Mangalagiri mandal. ISKCON members will prepare the food required for the school lunch scheme for school children on behalf of the state government. The food will be supplied to various parts of the district. For this, ISKCON Akshayapatra Foundation has prepared a state-of-the-art kitchen.



After opening the Akshayapatra Centralised Kitchen, Jagan will go to Kolanukonda in Tadepalli Mandal and will perform Bhumi Puja to the Gokula Kshetra being set up by ISKCON in Kolanukonda at a cost of Rs 70 crore. This is the largest such project in AP on behalf of ISKCON.

ISKCON members will build Radhakrishna and Venkateswaraswamy temples at Gokula Kshetra in Kolanukonda. There will also be yoga meditation centers, art galleries and a training center for the youth to perform traditional dances. After the bhumi puja at Gokula Kshetra, CM Jagan will proceed directly to his residence in Tadepalli. The event will be attended by CM Jagan along with Padma Shri Award recipient, ISKCON Bangalore President Madhupandit Das as Chief Guest.