YS Jagan to tour Kadapa district on September 1, collector inspects arrangements

Kadapa District Collector V.Vijaya rama raju stated that strict arrangements should be made in view of State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Idupulapaya on September 1 and 2. On Tuesday, he inspected YSR Ghat, Guest House, Nemalla Park and other areas in Idupulapaya along with Joint Collector Saikanth Verma, PADA OSD Anil Kumar Reddy, Pulivendula RDO Venkateshulu and ZPTC Ravi Kumar Reddy.



Speaking on the occasion, he advised the officials to take precautions to prevent any untoward incidents during the CM's visit. Officials and public representatives should be allowed as per the decision. He said that the CM's visit should be successful by following the Covid regulations.



The collector asserted that the official schedule of the Chief Minister is yet to come and advised the officials to work proactively instead of being negligent. Tehsildar Chandrasekhara Reddy, Revenue staff and others participated in the program.