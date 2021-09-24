YS Jagan to visit Delhi to participate in Amit Shah's meeting with CMs of naxal-hit states

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi on Saturday evening. As part of the visit, Jagan will attend a meeting of Chief Ministers of terror-affected states led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Also, he seems to be trying to have a separate meeting with Amit Shah. YS Jagan is likely to return on the 27th morning if the appointment is finalized else he will return to the state on the evening of the 26th.



On the other hand, Telangana CM KCR is also going to Delhi today. The CM will participate in the Telangana Assembly BAC meeting and will leave for Delhi. The appointments of the Union Ministers have been finalized. On the 25th, CM KCR will meet Union Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and will attend a meeting to be organized by the Union Home Ministry on the 26th. He is also expected to meet Piyush Goyal on the issue of grain procurement.



The Krishna waters dispute between the Telugu states has already escalated. They are arguing that the water is being diverted to Telangana and is being used for power generation. The water dispute with the arguments of the two states does not seem to be reconciled at present. Meanwhile, AP has written a letter to KRMB that the water used for electricity should be considered as used in the share of Telangana. In this context, it has been a priority for KCR to hold a meeting with the Jalshakti minister.