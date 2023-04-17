YS Jagan to visit Srikakulam on Wednesday to lay foundation for Bhavanapadu Port

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Srikakulam district on Wednesday to inaugurate various development programs undertaken by the government on this occasion.



During his visit to Srikakulam, CM Jagan will lay the foundation stone for the construction works of Bhavanapadu Port at Moolapet. This program will be held in Moolapet of Santabommali mandal.

Meanwhile, the SP reviewed the arrangements and took steps on the traffic diversions, tight security at different spots where the Chief Minister will be moving, parking of VVIP vehicles, public vehicles, security at public meeting the venue at Noupada, helipad security etc.

On the occasion, the SP assigned different duties to police officials of various cadres and also allotted staff for the different security wings.