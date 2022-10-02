YS Jagan to visit Vijayawada Indrakeeladri to participate in Dussehra festivities

The Sharannavaratri festivities are underway at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri with great grandeur. As part of the festivities, the presiding deity appeared as Saraswati Devi to the devotees on Sunday. As it is Moola Nakshatra, devotees flocked to the temple in large numbers standing in queues for kilometers to have a glimpse of Goddess Saraswati.



The officials have allowed devotees to have darshan of the goddess from 2 am. Goddess Saraswati, who removes the ignorance of the devotees and provides knowledge is showering blessings on the devotees. After slaying evil with the forms of Mahakali, Mahalakshmi, and Mahasaraswati Shakti, Durga is decorated as Saraswati, the Vagdevatamurthy, on the Moolanakshratram day during the Sharannavaratri festival.

Devotees believe that if you visit Goddess Saraswati, you will get all education. Keeping in view the rush, the police and officials have made arrangements. Officials have already announced that special darshan cannot be given to VIPs, old people, and disabled people.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk clothes to the goddess on behalf of the state government. On the occasion of the CM's arrival, the officials made all the arrangements at the temple.