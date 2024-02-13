YS Jagan to visit Visakhapatanam today to participate in closing ceremony of Adudam Andhra

The 'Adudam Andhra' sports competition has been a grand event lasting for 50 days across the state of Andhra Pradesh. The closing ceremony will take place in Visakhapatnam, where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be present. The winners of the various sports categories will be awarded prizes during the ceremony.

Chief Minister Jagan will leave his residence in Tadepalli at 4pm and head to Visakhapatnam. He will first visit the YSR Cricket Stadium in Palem to watch the cricket final match. Following this, he will address the sportsmen and present prizes to the winners. Afterwards, he will return to Tadepalli.

The 'Adudam Andhra' tournament was organized by the state government to showcase the talent of athletes from remote villages and provide them with opportunities at national and international levels. Over 25 lakh athletes, including both males and females, participated in the competition. The government has provided sports kits worth Rs.37 crores to support their participation.

The tournament consisted of matches at different levels, ranging from village to state level. A total of 3.30 lakh matches were conducted at the village and ward secretariat level. Cash prizes totaling Rs.12.21 crores have been allocated to the winners at different stages of the competition. The success of the first year's event has led the government to decide to organize 'Adudam Andhra' every year.

The state level competition in Visakhapatnam concluded on Monday, with the men's cricket final scheduled for Tuesday at the YSR Stadium. Chief Minister Jagan will be present for the closing ceremony and will watch the last five overs of the match. He will then distribute cash prizes to the winners of various sports categories. The winning teams in cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, and kho kho will receive cash prizes of Rs.5 lakhs each, while the runners-up and second runners-up will receive Rs.3 lakhs and Rs.2 lakhs respectively. In badminton doubles, the winners will receive Rs.2 lakhs, the runners-up will receive Rs.1 lakh, and the second runners-up will receive Rs.50,000.