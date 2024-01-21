  • Menu
YS Jagan to visit Vizag on January 27, YSRCP leaders to inspect venue today

YSR Congress regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, CM program coordinator and MLC Talashila Raghuram on Sunday will visit Visakhapatnam to inspect the required venues for the upcoming public meeting with YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

They will assess the arrangements needed for the gathering, which is expected to attract lakhs of people. Muthamshetty Srinivasa Rao, a local party leader, stated that this meeting in Bhimili on the 27th of this month aims to flag the election campaign in North Coastal Andhra region and they are determined to make it a successful event.

