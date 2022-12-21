YS Jagan turns a year older, YSRCP makes grand arrangements for celebrations

On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRCP cadre made grand arrangements to organize large-scale service programs in two Telugu states and other states and abroad on Wednesday. As a part of this, saplings will be planted in all the constituencies followed by a donation of food, and clothes to the poor and a donation of fruits to patients in hospitals. Blood donation camps will be organized in association with the Red Cross organization.

It is known that the YSRCP had earlier called to organise celebrations for three days on the occasion of CM YS Jagan's birthday. A large-scale sports competition was organized on the first day, Monday, which received a great response from the people. On the second day, on Tuesday, YSRCP ranks and people planted saplings on a large scale across the state emphasising protecting the environment. In Srikakulam Constituency, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and in Anantapuram Constituency MLA Ananta Venkata Ramireddy planted saplings. MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathy organized a triplets competition at Singanamala Zilla Parishad High School.

While coming to the YS Jagan's track record as a chief minister, the YS Jagan government has already fulfilled 98 percent of the promises given in the election manifesto in a manner unprecedented in the history of the country. Over three and a half years, Rs.1,77,585.51 crore has been deposited in the accounts of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes in the form of DBT. Also, Rs.1,41,642.35 crore benefit was provided in the form of non-DBT through housing plots, Aarogyasri, and other schemes. An average of 89 percent of the families have benefited through various welfare development schemes.

In honor of CM Jagan's birthday, a sapling program was organized at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Guntur district on Tuesday. On this occasion, party office in-charge Lella Appireddy said that 21 programs are being organised across the state to celebrate the CM's birthday. Along with crores of fans, beneficiaries of welfare schemes and their family members will also participate in these programs.

He said that Red Cross and YSRCP are jointly organizing a blood donation camp on Wednesday in 175 constituencies. He said that the programs will start at the central office at 9.30 am on Wednesday with a tribute to the late CM YSR.