YS Jagan urges Amit Shah to resolve the pending issues of AP Bifurcation Act

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah as part of his visit to Delhi. He discussed various issues related to the state.

The two discussed the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation issues mentioned in the South Zonal Committee meeting and the process of resolving them. The topic of recent officers' meetings in this order also came to the fore.

Eight years after the bifurcation of the state, the CM once again appealed to the Home Minister that all the Bifurcation issues, including the distribution of assets and other pending issues to resolve it soon.

Apart from this, the CM also discussed various issues pertaining to the state with the union Home Minister Amit Shah.