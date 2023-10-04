YS Jagan virtually inaugurates food processing unit in the state

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated food processing and ethanol manufacturing industries in Andhra Pradesh. These industries are expected to attract investments worth Rs 2,851 crore through 13 different projects. The establishment of these industries will provide direct employment opportunities to 6,705 individuals, and around 90,700 farmers will also benefit from them.



Additionally, CM Jagan initiated the work on seven more industrial projects and conducted bhoomi puja. These projects are expected to provide direct employment to 4,300 people. The details of these projects are as follows:

1. Eco Steel India with an investment of Rs. 544 crores in D. Heerehall, Anantapur district.

2. Greenlam South project in Tirupati Naidupet with an investment of Rs. 800 crores.

3. Shravani Bio Fuel at Korishapadu in Bapatla district with an investment of Rs. 225 crores.

4. Nagarjuna Agro Chemicals with an investment of Rs. 200 crores in Ranasthalam, Srikakulam District.

5. Ravali Spinners at Khandavalli in East Godavari district with an investment of Rs. 150 crores.

6. United Industries Auto Plastic at Gudupalli, Sri Satyasai District, with an investment of Rs. 125 crores.

7. Everest Steel Building Unit at Madaka Shira, Sri Satyasai District, with an investment of Rs. 250 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM mentioned that local people will have access to job opportunities within these industries. He also assured that the government will consistently be available to support the industrialists in various ways. The CM also emphasized that all officers will be accessible to address any concerns or issues.



