YS Jagan visits Schindler Training centre in Davos

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan, who is on a visit to Davos as part of the World Economic Forum conference is busy meeting desperately with CEOs, founders, and other top executives of various companies.

As a result, Visakhapatnam and Machilipatnam were able to attract large scale investments. In particular, it was able to attract investors in the IT, education, land survey and decorbonised sectors.

On May 26, 2022, CM Jagan inspected the Schindler Training Center in Davos. Schindler's representatives briefed CM Jagan on the training being conducted at the training center.

