YS Jagan's Anakapalle District Tour Finalised Amidst Route Controversy

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to visit Anakapalle district tomorrow, with plans to inspect the construction of a medical college in Makavarapalem. The itinerary for Jagan's tour has been officially released, detailing his travel schedule.

He will depart from his residence in Tadepalle at 9:20 AM and arrive at Gannavaram Airport by 9:50 AM. Following this, he will leave Gannavaram at 10:15 AM and reach Visakhapatnam Airport at 11:00 AM. After a brief stay, Jagan will depart Visakhapatnam at 11:30 AM, arriving in Makavarapalem at 2:00 PM. The inspection of the medical college will take place shortly thereafter, with his departure scheduled for 2:45 PM. He is expected to return to Visakhapatnam Airport at 4:15 PM before heading to Bangalore, where he is due to arrive by 6:00 PM.

Meanwhile, Jagan's proposed visit to Narsipatnam has secured conditional approval from the police, albeit with 18 conditions attached. A change in the planned route has been enforced to prevent Jagan from meeting steel plant workers. YSRCP leadership has agreed to the police's alternative route for the tour.

Former Minister Amarnath commented on the situation, expressing concerns that the government is imposing obstacles to Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour. He conveyed frustration over the lack of consultation regarding the route taken and emphasised that they did not request permission for the tour's logistics.