YS Jagan's convoy gives way to an ambulance

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was returning from Gannavaram airport to his house in Tadepalli on Wednesday evening. While passing at Nidamanuru in Gudavalli, the Chief Minister's convoy gave way to an ambulance which was taking a person who has met with accident and injured.

Chaparthina Shekar who was travelling from Uyyuru to Gannavaram on bike met with an accident near Usharama Engineering College, according to officials at CMO. An ambulance was taking him to ESI Hospital in Vijayawada. Chief Minister's convoy gave way to this ambulance in National Highway to reach hospital as early as possible.

