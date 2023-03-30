YS Jagan's Delhi tour ends, briefs centre on issues related to development of AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Delhi has ended. He went to Delhi on Wednesday evening and ended his trip this morning and will return to Tadepalli from Delhi airport shortly.



As part of his visit to Delhi, CM YS Jagan held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for half an hour on Wednesday night. He discussed many issues related to the development of the state.



On this occasion, the key points reported by CM Jagan to Home Minister Amit Shah are Andhra Pradesh bifurcation issues. He said that AP suffered a lot due to unscientific division there has been severe loss in terms of economy, income, development and form of various institutions.



He said that to overcome against these losses, the central government has given certain guarantees in the Partition Act as a safeguard. "Even though it has been 9 years since the partition, many things are still pending for the state," YS Jagan said and requested the union Home minister to pay attention to these immediately.

