YS Jagan's Delhi tour ends, meets several union ministers over pending issues of the state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy concludes his Delhi tour. The CM met several Union ministers on Tuesday. During a meeting with Union Transport Minister Gadkari, CM Jagan discussed the construction of a national highway from Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram.

The CM also met Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Dharmendra Pradhan. CM Jagan's meeting with Union Information and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lasted for half an hour. The meeting discussed several issues, including the development of playgrounds in Andhra Pradesh.

CM YS Jagan's meeting with Union Minister Gadkari lasted for about an hour. CM Jagan thanked the state government for sanctioning several national highways in the state. The issue of preparation of National Highway DPR from Visakhapatnam Port to Bhogapuram via Rishikonda and Bhimili was discussed. CM Jagan told the Union Minister that the road is very useful for Visakhapatnam and would be a short distance from the Visakhapatnam port to Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

CM Jagan pointed out that the road would go close to the beach corridor projects along the coast and explained that the construction of this road would greatly contribute to the development of tourism in the region. In view of the traffic congestion in Visakhapatnam city, CM Jagan asked the government to sanction a 6-lane road for future needs.