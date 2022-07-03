YS Jagan's Paris tour ends, returns to Andhra Pradesh on Sunday

Chief Minister CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached AP after completing his foreign tour. Minister Jogi Ramesh, CS and others welcomed CM Jagan who reached Gannavaram Airport on Sunday morning.



It is known that CM YS Jagan left for Paris on 28th of last month and participated in his daughter Harsha's graduation convocation ceremony there. He left Paris yesterday evening (July 2) at 4 pm and reached Gannavaram today (Sunday) morning.

After participating in the convocation ceremony, YS Jagan tweeted a photo related to this by writing, "Dear Harsha, it's been a wonderful journey watching you grow up. God has been abundantly gracious. Today I'm proud to see you graduate from INSEAD with distinction and on the Dean's list. Wishing you God's very best."





Jagan's tweet in English went viral after a while and the. fans are congratulating Harsha Reddy in the form of comments.