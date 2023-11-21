Live
- Sonam Kapoor: My mother exposed me to the world of fashion
- Big B goes speechless as 11-yr-old 'KBC 15' contestant reveals his reason to 'time travel'
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Navid Sole faces unexpected eviction
- Only KCR can provide 24x7 power: KTR
- 95 percent of OpenAI employees threaten to quit if board doesn't bring back Altman
- Renewed FPI selling keep markets in red
- India And Australia Expand Bilateral Ties: Comprehensive Talks Cover Digital Trade, MSMEs, And More
- Karthika Depotsavam held in a grandeur in Tirupati
- Delhi BJP Slams Kejriwal Government Over Alleged Stalling Of Property Registrations Due To New Rera Rules
- Delhi And Fukuoka Renew 'Friendship Agreement' For Three More Years, Strengthening Ties In Culture, Education, And Environment
Just In
YS Jagan's Sullurpet visit has postponed amid rains
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's visit to Sullurpet has been postponed.
TADEPALLI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's visit to Sullurpet has been postponed. The CM's office has announced that the CM's visit to be held today has been postponed.
On the occasion of World Fishery Day, he was scheduled to participate in a public meeting organised at Mambattu SEZ at Rayadaru in Tirupati district. From there, the CM has to lay foundation stones and inaugurate many development works. But the authorities postponed the program due to heavy rains. The officials stated the re-schedule of the Chief Minister's visit to Sullurpet will be announced soon.
CM YS Jagan is scheduled to participate in several development programs in Sullurpet and Tirupati districts. Moreover, they have also prepared to release funds from Sullurpet to the victims of Konaseema and Kakinada districts who have lost their livelihood due to ONGC pipeline works. But all those programs were postponed due to rains.