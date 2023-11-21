YS Jagan's Sullurpet visit has postponed amid rains

TADEPALLI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's visit to Sullurpet has been postponed. The CM's office has announced that the CM's visit to be held today has been postponed.



On the occasion of World Fishery Day, he was scheduled to participate in a public meeting organised at Mambattu SEZ at Rayadaru in Tirupati district. From there, the CM has to lay foundation stones and inaugurate many development works. But the authorities postponed the program due to heavy rains. The officials stated the re-schedule of the Chief Minister's visit to Sullurpet will be announced soon.

CM YS Jagan is scheduled to participate in several development programs in Sullurpet and Tirupati districts. Moreover, they have also prepared to release funds from Sullurpet to the victims of Konaseema and Kakinada districts who have lost their livelihood due to ONGC pipeline works. But all those programs were postponed due to rains.