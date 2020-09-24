YS Jagan's Tirupati tour schedule altered after his father-in-law admitted in hospital

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour to Tirupati has been slightly altered as he had to leave to Hyderabad to visit his father in law who is undergoing treatment at continental Hospitals. In this backdrop, he will directly travel from Renigunta Airport to Begumpet Airport. At 11:20 am, CM Jagan will visit YS Bharathi's father and will return directly from Begumpet Airport to Gannavaram at 1:20 pm on a special flight.

YS Bharathi's father Bhaskar Reddy was admitted to Hyderabad Continental Hospital due to ill health. With this, Chief Minister Jagan is going for his visit him. Earlier on Thursday morning, Jagan accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa and visited Tirumala and later participated in the stone laying ceremony for Karnataka Satras.



Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Tirumala Srivenkateswara Swamy Salakatla Brahmotsavam. Jagan has worn Panchakattu we went in procession and presented silk garments on behalf of the government to Lord Venkateswara. On this occasion, priests gave blessings to Chief Minister Jagan.



Later, CM Jagan, Deputy CMs Alla Nani, Narayana Swamy, Dharmana Krishna Das, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Mekatoti Sucharitha, Kodali Nani, Mekapati Gautam Reddy, Vellampally Srinivas, Venu Gopalakrishna, Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Chinthala Rama Chandra Reddy, Biyapu Madhu Sudan Reddy, Kolusu Partha Sarathi, APIIC Chairman RK Roja and others participated in the Srivari Garuda vehicle service. Also CM Jagan visited Anjaneya Swamy and performed special prayers. On the other hand, CM Jagan unveiled the Tirumala Tirupati Temple Calendar and Diary.

