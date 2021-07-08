YS Rajasekhara Reddy Birth Anniversary: Former CM who lives forever in the hearts of people

YS Rajasekhara Reddy Birth Anniversary: Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy aka YSR, the former chief minister of United Andhra Pradesh who remained in the hearts of the Telugu people forever doesn't need any introduction. The later leader is remembered today throughout the two Telugu states as it is his 72nd birth anniversary. Born on July 8, 1949 in Jammalamadugu, YSR District to Jayamma and Raja Reddy, he did schooling in Bellary and later to Loyola College in Vijayawada. He received his degree in medical education from Gulbarga University in 1972. He later graduated as a House Surgeon from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati. After completing his medical education, he worked as a medical officer in Jammalamadugu for some time. Later he worked in a hospital built under the name of his father Raja Reddy.



Putting personal life aside, YSR's life as a politician, chief minister, and people's leader has a great impact. His style of work or the directions he took in terms of politics influenced the Telugu people. Although his journey as a politician has started when he forayed into politics, his connection with people and impact has started way back in 2003 when he started Padayatra to know people's problems and to bring the Congress party to power.



A political leader should have an understanding of public issues and only leaders who come from the people know about their hardships. YSR is such a leader who comes from the people and is always tried to be with the people in his political life. Especially as the Leader of the opposition during 2003-04 he tried to understand the problems of the people. As part of this, he did a statewide padayatra and made his way into the hearts of people.



Started in the summer of 2003, he covered nearly 1,467 kilometers meeting people everywhere during the padayatra and learned about their plight. People from all walks of life were moved to witness his courage and love for them. He had a full understanding of farmer issues in particular. By the end of the tour, he had got a complete knowledge of the problems in the state and he also cracked solutions immediately too. YSR has received support from people and fans everywhere during this padayatra. The people also understood his sincerity and gave him a solid victory in the subsequent elections.



He is the first one to prove that Padayatra will lead to the victory in elections, which was followed more or less by Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who went on to become chief ministers in 2014 and 2019.



He was the first Chief Minister of the Congress party who could lead the state for the full term ever since the Andhra Pradesh state has formed. Soon after becoming the chief minister of the state, he started his mission to help the poor by bringing up various schemes like loan waivers, fee reimbursement, Aarogyasri, Jalayagnam, etc. free electricity for the farmers, 108 Ambulance services in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh.



YSR has held several positions in his political career. In 1980, he was the then Minister of State for Rural Development and in 1982, Minister of Excise and Education. Served as PCC President from 1983-85. He became PCC president again in 1998. The TDP was in power in joint Andhra Pradesh in 1999. During this time YSR was elected leader of the opposition party in the legislature.



Currently, the great leader's name is heard in the two Telugu states as the dispute raised over the Krishna river water sharing. The Telangana leaders have been taking YSR's name stating him as a water thief. However, the Andhra Pradesh people have once again remembered the greatness of the leader who strived for the water for irrigation purpose to the Andhra region. Nevertheless, he also contributed to Telangana with various projects and schemes.