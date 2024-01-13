YS Sharmila invites Chandrababu to her son's wedding, says no politics involved

YS Sharmila, daughter of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), went to the residence of Chandrababu Naidu, the National President of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and invited him to the wedding of her son, YS Raja Reddy. During their meeting, they discussed their friendship with YSR and spoke highly of him.

Sharmila clarified that there is no need to politicise her meeting with Chandrababu Naidu. She mentioned that her past act of sending a Christmas cake to various political figures, including Chandrababu, was not specifically meant for him but for everyone. She emphasised that politics should be a means of serving the people and that political opponents should work together for the welfare of the public.









In the context of inviting Chandrababu to the wedding, Sharmila mentioned that YSR had previously invited Chandrababu to his children's weddings, and Chandrababu had attended. She stated that there are no political dealings between them as she is a Congress party worker, and Chandrababu is the president of the TDP.

Sharmila also expressed her support for the Congress party and stated that she believes Rahul Gandhi should be made Prime Minister for the betterment of the country. She mentioned that YSR's goal was to make Rahul the Prime Minister. She also said that once there is clarity on her responsibilities, the joinings will begin in the party.