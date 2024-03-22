Live
Just In
YS Sharmila Reddy to attend Iftar dinner in Kadapa district
YS Sharmila Reddy, President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, is set to attend an Iftar dinner organized by the Kadapa District Congress Committee at Amin Function Palace in Kadapa on Monday evening of this month (25-3-2024). The event was inspected and arrangements were examined by former Rajya Sabha members, Media Chairman of Pradesh Congress Committee, Dr. Narreddy Tulsi along with other Congress leaders on Friday.
During the inspection, Tulasi Reddy highlighted the significance of the holy festival of Ramadan for Muslims, stating that the holy book Quran was revealed in this month. He explained the importance of activities such as Namaz, Roza, Zakat, and Iftars during this month, emphasizing the benefits of fasting and how it helps in controlling negative emotions.
Tulsi Reddy also mentioned that the sins of those who provide Iftar dinner will be forgiven, as it is considered a generous act in Islam. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President Nazir Ahmed, PCC General Secretary Abdul Sattar, Kadapa City Congress President Vishnu Pritam Reddy, and other prominent members of the community.