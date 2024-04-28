YS Sharmila slams YSRCP govt. accuses of not establishing tribal university and medical college

PCC president YS Sharmila slammed the YCP government during her visit to Paderu in Alluri district as part of her election campaign. She criticized the lack of a tribal university, medical college, and engineering college in the district, pointing out that these promises made by CM Jagan have not been fulfilled.

Sharmila also highlighted the issue of land titles, stating that only 20 lakh acres were given during YSR's regime and accusing the government of favoring mining companies like Adanis and Ambanis in the Araku area.

She further claimed that the state has regressed by 20 years under the leadership of both Babu and Jagan, stating that none of the promises made by CM Jagan have been fulfilled.

Sharmila promised to bring special status to the state only with the Congress party and pledged to provide 2.25 lakh jobs, increase old age pensions to 4 thousand, disability pensions to 6 thousand, and provide loan waivers up to 2 lakhs. She also promised to build 5 lakh houses for poor families