  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Sharmila slams YSRCP govt. accuses of not establishing tribal university and medical college

YS Sharmila slams YSRCP govt. accuses of not establishing tribal university and medical college
x
Highlights

PCC president YS Sharmila slammed the YCP government during her visit to Paderu in Alluri district as part of her election campaign

PCC president YS Sharmila slammed the YCP government during her visit to Paderu in Alluri district as part of her election campaign. She criticized the lack of a tribal university, medical college, and engineering college in the district, pointing out that these promises made by CM Jagan have not been fulfilled.

Sharmila also highlighted the issue of land titles, stating that only 20 lakh acres were given during YSR's regime and accusing the government of favoring mining companies like Adanis and Ambanis in the Araku area.

She further claimed that the state has regressed by 20 years under the leadership of both Babu and Jagan, stating that none of the promises made by CM Jagan have been fulfilled.

Sharmila promised to bring special status to the state only with the Congress party and pledged to provide 2.25 lakh jobs, increase old age pensions to 4 thousand, disability pensions to 6 thousand, and provide loan waivers up to 2 lakhs. She also promised to build 5 lakh houses for poor families

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X